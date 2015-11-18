FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA rejects AMAG Pharma's single-dose hormone injection
November 18, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

FDA rejects AMAG Pharma's single-dose hormone injection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected a single dose use of its hormone injection, Makena, the agency’s second rejection in six months.

Makena is currently approved and marketed in a multi-dose injection and remains unaffected by FDA’s rejection of the single-dose vial.

The multiple dose is approved to be used to lower premature birth in pregnant women who has had one premature baby. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

