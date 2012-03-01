FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 6 years ago

AMAG says not in talks with investor Pecik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 1 (Reuters) - Austrian aluminium group AMAG has not been in contact with investor Ronny Pecik and could not foresee when its ownership structure might change, it said on Thursday.

It was responding to an unconfirmed magazine report that Pecik intends to take a stake in AMAG.

AMAG shares eased 0.8 percent to 18.80 euros by 1037 GMT.

Pecik and partner Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian telecoms tycoon, have built a stake of just over a fifth in Telekom Austria.

Sawiris told Reuters in January the group could boost its Telekom stake to 25 percent but gave no timetable. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

