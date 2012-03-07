UPDATE 2-Amag's anemia drug meets late-stage goals

* Expects to report data from 2nd trial in mid-2012

* Shares up 11 pct in aftermarket trade

March 7 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals said its anemia drug met the main goals of a late-stage trial, bringing it a step closer to broadening the patient population.

Shares of the company were up 11 percent after market.

The positive results could help the loss-making company advance ongoing buyout talks with potential suitors.

Amag had hired Jefferies and Co as financial adviser to explore strategic alternatives, after its chief executive departed in November.

Preliminary results from the 605-patient trial indicated that Amag’s drug Feraheme, generically called ferumoxytol, was more effective than intravenous iron sucrose.

Patients treated with Feraheme achieved a mean increase in hemoglobin of 2.7 g/dL at week five, compared with a mean increase of 2.4 g/dL in patients treated with iron sucrose.

About 84 percent of patients treated with Feraheme achieved at least 2 g/dL increase in hemoglobin compared with 81 percent treated with iron sucrose.

The drug was generally safe and the types of adverse events were consistent with those seen in previous studies.

Feraheme is an intravenous iron compound that won U.S. approval in 2009 as a treatment for iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The trial is the first of two late-stage studies the company conducted to expand the drug’s usage beyond CKD to include all patients with IDA, regardless of the underlying cause.

Amag, which had called off its plan to buy Allos Therapeutics last year, expects to report data from the second late-stage trial in mid-2012.

Feraheme sales started declining after a new payment system for the reimbursement of dialysis services was adopted on Jan. 1, last year, The new system gives little or no incentive for dialysis providers to use Feraheme.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company’s shares, which have gained 21 percent since Amag said it was exploring strategic alternatives in November, were trading up at $16.68 in extended trade. They closed at $14.98 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.