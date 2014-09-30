FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Amanat Holdings to launch 1.4 bln dirham IPO on Dubai bourse in Oct
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Amanat Holdings to launch 1.4 bln dirham IPO on Dubai bourse in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will launch a 1.375 billion dirham ($374 million) share sale offering on the main Dubai bourse in October, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initial public offering is set at a price of 1.02 dirhams per share, representing 55 percent of the company.

Amanat will use the funds raised from the offering to establish and incorporate companies working in the healthcare and education sectors, and develop, manage and operate these companies within the Gulf countries, the statement added.

Sources told Reuters earlier in September that private equity firm Ithmar Capital had picked Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to manage the flotation for its healthcare and education assets through special purpose acquisition company.

Ithmar Capital has a 1.6 percent stake in Amanat. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.