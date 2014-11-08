FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Amanat Holdings says IPO oversubscribed
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Amanat Holdings says IPO oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Amanat Holdings, a new United Arab Emirates company formed to invest in education and healthcare businesses, said on Saturday its 1.375 billion dirhams ($270 million) initial public offering IPO-AMHO.DU was oversubscribed.

The company said in an emailed statement that it collected more than AED 13.6 billion in its 16-day IPO, and that shares have been allocated proportionately to subscribers. It will list on the Dubai Financial Market in late November, it said.

Amanat was set up by local and international investors to take advantage of the growing education and healthcare markets in the UAE and other Gulf states, it said.

Dubai’s main share index, the, closed at 4,4406 points on Friday, up 33.71 percent since the start of the year.

$1 = AED 3.67 Reporting By Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.