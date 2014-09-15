FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Amaranth trader to pay $750,000 over U.S. agency's manipulation claims
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 15, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Amaranth trader to pay $750,000 over U.S. agency's manipulation claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A former trader at Amaranth Advisors who oversaw its energy desk when the hedge fund collapsed in 2006 has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve a U.S. regulator’s lawsuit accusing him of attempting to manipulate natural gas futures prices.

The settlement between Brian Hunter, the former trader, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was disclosed in court papers filed in New York federal court Monday.

Along with the fine, Hunter agreed to a permanent ban on trading in futures contracts, options and other financial products regulated by the CFTC, according to a proposed consent order. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.