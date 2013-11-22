FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Amarin says FDA has not accepted its appeal to review Vascepa on procedural grounds

Reuters Staff

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Amarin : * On November 21 received notification from FDA that it has not accepted

amarin’s appeal for review of vascepa on procedural grounds - SEC filing * Plans to continue to interact with the review division of the FDA regarding

the snda and the spa * Appeal is procedurally correct and that whether the anchor spa agreement was

lawfully rescinded is a distinct legal issue * Notified by the FDA that amarin’s request for a meeting at a high level

within FDA regarding the appeal was not granted * Co would first need to address the matter at the division level within FDA * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
