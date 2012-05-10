FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMAT to restructure environmental solutions business
May 10, 2012

AMAT to restructure environmental solutions business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Applied Materials will restructure its environmental solutions business as it grapples with lower demand for equipment used for making solar cells.

The world’s largest chip-fab equipment maker said it expects the restructuring will affect about 250 employees globally.

The company expects to record between $70 million and $100 million, or 4 cents to 6 cents per share in charges over the next 12 to 18 months.

Applied’s environmental solutions segment manufactures equipment for fabricating solar cells and Light Emitting Diodes.

Shares of the company closed at $11.08 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

