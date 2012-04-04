FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Amata sees strong growth in 2012 revenue
April 4, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 6 years

BRIEF-Thai Amata sees strong growth in 2012 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 4 (Reuters) - Amata Corp Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 revenue of 6-7 billion baht ($194-227 million), up from about 4 billion baht in 2011 due to strong land sales, Chief Operating Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters

* Maintains its 2012 land sales target of about 3,000 rais (480 hectares) versus 1,556 rais last year; aims to book revenue of 1,000 rais in 2012

* Plans to double land sales to its joint venture with Chinese firm Holley from 1,000 rais earlier($1 = 30.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

