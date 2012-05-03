BRIEF-Thai Amata ups 2012 revenue target on strong land sales

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Amata Corp Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 revenue target to almost 10 billion baht ($324.04 million) after the company revises up its selling prices on land sales to reflect strong demand in the auto sector, Chief Operating Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters

* Maintains its 2012 land sales target of about 3,000 rais (480 hectares) versus 1,556 rais last year; but may raise its land sales target in the second half after the second quarter performance

* Has strong land sales of more than 900 rais in the first quarter and expect strong growth to continue in the second quarter($1 = 30.86 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Eric Meijer)