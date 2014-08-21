FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amata's Vietnam unit delays Thai IPO until mid-2015
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Amata's Vietnam unit delays Thai IPO until mid-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest industrial estate developer, Amata Corp, said on Thursday its Vietnam unit will postpone an initial public offering on the Thai bourse until the middle of 2015 from the third quarter of 2014.

The postponement was the result of the delay in receiving approval from Vietnam to set up a second industrial estate in the country, Somhatai Panichewa, chief executive of Amata VN told reporters.

“The delay in approval makes it unnecessary for us to spend money this year,” Somhatai said, adding the proceeds from the IPO would be used to develop its second industrial land in Vietnam.

Earlier, Amata signed a contract with a Vietnamese local government to develop Long Thanh industrial estate, which covers 1,285 hectares in an area near Ho Chi Minh City, to serve growing demand for investment in the Southeast Asian country.

Reporting by Pisit Changplagngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.