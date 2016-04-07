FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Amata VN granted licence for $23 mln land project in Vietnam
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Thai Amata VN granted licence for $23 mln land project in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s industrial park developer Amata VN Pcl said on Thursday it had been granted a new licence by Vietnam’s government to develop land for a $23 million residential and commercial project at Long Thanh, near Ho Chi Minh City.

The “Amata Service City Long Thanh 1” project will cover area of 55.4 hectares, or around 53 percent of the total land plot for which the company submitted licences in the southern province of Dong Nai, the Thai firm said in a statement.

The construction of the project including warehouses and a logistics facility is expected to start in 2018 and completed in 2019, when the land will be ready to serve both domestic and foreign investors, the statement said.

The company is developing its Amata City Long Thanh, a high technology industrial park project on 410 hectares of land for which it received a licence in 2015 and is expected to be ready for investors in 2017.

Amata VN also applied for another two licences to develop two projects with a combined area of 801 hectares and is expected to receive the licences in the third quarter, it said.

Amata VN, one of top three foreign-owned industrial park developers in Vietnam, has run Amata City Bien Hoa since 1994.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.