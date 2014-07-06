Canada's Amaya considers London, New York for secondary listing - the Times

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Amaya Gaming Group Inc is working towards a secondary listing, either in London or in New York, the online gambling company’s head told the Times on Saturday.

The company was weighing the benefits of a dual listing, but had not finalised which city it would be in, the daily quoted Chief Executive David Baazov as saying.

Amaya Gaming could not immediately be reached for a comment outside of regular business hours.