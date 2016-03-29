Amaya CEO Baazov goes on indefinite leave

March 29 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc Chief Executive David Baazov was taking an indefinite paid leave of absence, the Canadian gambling website operator said, a week after Baazov was charged with insider trading by Quebec’s securities regulator.

Charges against Baazov come about two months after Amaya said it had received a non-binding proposal from the chief executive to take the company private.

Baazov is taking this leave voluntarily to focus on an offer to buy Amaya and to avoid a distraction for the company while he responds to the allegations against him by the securities regulator, Amaya said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)