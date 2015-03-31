Canada's Amaya reports nearly eight-fold rise in adjusted profit

March 31 (Reuters) - Canadian gaming company Amaya Inc reported a near eight-fold rise in quarterly adjusted profit, helped mainly by the acquisition of PokerStars.

Amaya’s adjusted profit rose to C$85.7 million ($67.3 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$11.1 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company’s revenue rose nearly 10 times to C$368.6 million. ($1 = 1.2740 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)