Amaya CEO offers to buy company for C$21/shr

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canadian gaming company Amaya Inc’s Chief Executive Officer David Baazov said he plans to make an offer to buy the company at about C$21 per share.

Baazov currently owns 24.6 million common shares of Amaya, representing about 18.6 percent of the outstanding common shares, and has options to buy 550,000 more shares.

The offer represents a 40 percent premium to the company’s closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)