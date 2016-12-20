FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CORRECTED-Amaya's ex-CEO ends talks to buy company
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Amaya's ex-CEO ends talks to buy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figures in second paragragh to dollars from Canadian dollars)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc founder David Baazov said on Tuesday he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company as some shareholders were demanding a higher premium.

Baazov, a former CEO of Amaya, offered to buy the company in November in a deal valued at about $4.1 billion. Including debt and transaction costs, the deal was for $6.7 billion.

Baazov said last month he would seek new funding for the portion of the offer he was financing along with a consortium of investors after an investor he had previously said was backing the offer turned out not to be.

Baazov and four funds were to have financed $3.65 billion of the deal. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.