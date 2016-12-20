CORRECTED-Amaya's ex-CEO ends talks to buy company

(Corrects figures in second paragragh to dollars from Canadian dollars)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc founder David Baazov said on Tuesday he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company as some shareholders were demanding a higher premium.

Baazov, a former CEO of Amaya, offered to buy the company in November in a deal valued at about $4.1 billion. Including debt and transaction costs, the deal was for $6.7 billion.

Baazov said last month he would seek new funding for the portion of the offer he was financing along with a consortium of investors after an investor he had previously said was backing the offer turned out not to be.

Baazov and four funds were to have financed $3.65 billion of the deal.