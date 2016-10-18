FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Amaya walks away from merger talks with William Hill
October 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Canada's Amaya walks away from merger talks with William Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc said on Tuesday it had ended merger talks with British bookmaker William Hill after concluding that it could best deliver shareholder value by remaining an independent company.

Amaya said it had also been informed by its former chief executive, David Baazov, that he continued to be interested in acquiring all of the outstanding shares of Amaya, but that the firm had not received an offer that it believed was capable of resulting in a transaction.

Amaya and William Hill announced earlier this month that they were in talks to combine in a merger of equals but the deal was thrown into doubt days later when a leading investor in the British bookmaker said it would oppose any combination.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas
