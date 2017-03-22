FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Canada's Amaya posts fourth-quarter profit as costs drop
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 5 months ago

Canada's Amaya posts fourth-quarter profit as costs drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc , the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with loss a year-ago loss, as it added more customers and cut costs.

The company's net income from continuing operations was about $45 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $15.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Amaya's revenue rose nearly 6 percent to $310.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

