FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Amaya's profit beats on lower costs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Amaya's profit beats on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Amaya Inc , owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported fourth-quarter profit ahead of estimates as it added more customers and cut costs.

Amaya said it expects adjusted profit of $1.94-$2.13 per share in 2017, higher than the $1.88 per share it earned last year.

Customer registrations increased by 2.6 million to about 108 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said on Wednesday.

Amaya's financial expenses fell nearly 28 percent to $36.6 million.

The company's net income from continuing operations was about $45 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $15.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Amaya reported a profit of 53 cents per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amaya's revenue rose nearly 6 percent to $310.4 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.