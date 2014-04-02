FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon drops plan to build logistics centre in Czech city of Brno
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Amazon drops plan to build logistics centre in Czech city of Brno

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com has dropped a plan to build a logistics centre in the eastern Czech city of Brno following a decision by local authorities not to endorse the project, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We respect the decision of the Brno authorities... We are not pursuing the project at this time,” spokeswoman Anette Nachbar said.

She said Amazon would go ahead with its plan to build another logistics centre near the Czech capital Prague.

The Brno distribution centre was to create around 2,000 permanent jobs to go along with a similar amount of new positions at the Prague site. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

