Epix talking with others about streaming movies - CEO

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Epix movie channel expects to make other deals with online players to carry its films, Epix CEO Mark Greenberg said on Tuesday after reaching an agreement with Amazon.com Inc’s streaming service.

Epix is talking with several companies including Apple Inc , Google Inc and Hulu about ways they could use the Epix selection of movies from studio owners Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

“Yes we are talking to others. No, there are no deals to be done imminently, but there will be some done down the road,” Greenberg said in an interview.