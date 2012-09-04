FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon and Epix strike movie deal
September 4, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Amazon and Epix strike movie deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Amazon Inc and Epix announced a multi-year licensing agreement in the U.S. ramping up the online retailer’s Prime Instant Video movie library as Amazon is expected to launch a new version of its Kindle tablet this week.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will mean that Prime Instant Video subscribers can have access to movies from Epix studio partners - Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp .

The agreement doubles the number of titles available to over 25,000 movies. Prime Instant Video allows members access to movies and television episodes via instant streaming.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
