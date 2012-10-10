FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon gets US FCC's OK to sell high-end Kindle Fire 4G tablets
October 10, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Amazon gets US FCC's OK to sell high-end Kindle Fire 4G tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc got approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to sell its high-end Kindle Fire 4G tablets, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Amazon unveiled the new tablets last month, but the devices had not yet secured FCC clearance. The company had to put disclaimers on Web pages and emails promoting the products.

FCC approval is required for wireless communications devices to assure that they operate safely and don’t improperly interfere with other signals.

