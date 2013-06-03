Amazon workers in Germany set for third one-day strike

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Workers at internet retailer Amazon.com’s German operations are set to hold a third one-day strike on Monday in a dispute over pay and benefits.

Trade union Verdi has called on workers at Amazon’s logistics centres in Leipzig and Bad Hersfeld to stop working from 0400 GMT.

About 600 workers at Amazon’s facilities in Bad Hersfeld and around 300 in Leipzig went on strike on May 14 and followed up with one-day stoppages on May 27 in Leipzig and May 29 in Bad Hersfeld.

Amazon employs around 9,000 people in Germany and has come under fire from the union for refusing to implement a collective agreement on employment conditions similar to deals at other mail order and retail firms.

The union is also pressing for higher basic pay and bigger supplements for night shifts.

In Leipzig, the union is calling for starting pay of 10.66 euros ($13.82) per hour, compared with 9.30 euros now. In Bad Hersfeld, it wants pay to be increased to 12.18 from 9.83 euros.