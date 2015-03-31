FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon launches button for instant product ordering
March 31, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon launches button for instant product ordering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has launched a hardware that allows its Prime members to order a product by pushing a button.

The ‘Dash button’, which is connected with the Amazon app through Wi-Fi, is brand specific and the company has tied up with household names such as Tide, Huggies and Gillette.

The 'Dash button' comes with an adhesive and a hook and can be hung or hooked anywhere in the home. (amzn.to/1G40UlZ)

The offer, limited to three Dash buttons per customer, is only open to members who receive an email from the company with an invitation to receive a free Dash Button.

Reuters had reported in September that Amazon would boost staffing at its secretive Silicon Valley-based hardware unit as it tests Internet-connected “smart” home gadgets.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

