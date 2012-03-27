FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon gets Harry Potter e-books for Kindles
March 27, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 6 years

Amazon gets Harry Potter e-books for Kindles

Alistair Barr

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday that e-book versions of the Harry Potter hit series by J.K. Rowling are available to read on the company’s Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablet.

Amazon said it struck a distribution deal with J.K. Rowling’s new website and e-book store, called the Pottermore Shop.

Amazon customers can search for the Harry Potter e-books in the company’s Kindle Store, but will be directed to the Pottermore Shop to buy them and add them to their Kindle library, the company said.

Foreign-language versions of the Harry Potter e-books will be available through Kindle Stores worldwide in coming weeks, Amazon added.

