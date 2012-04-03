FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon Instant Video launches on PlayStation 3
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 6 years

Amazon Instant Video launches on PlayStation 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said that its video streaming service will be available on Sony Corp’s PlayStation 3 gaming console starting on Tuesday.

Amazon Instant Video can be accessed from an app on the PlayStation 3, as part of an agreement that also involves the service being “prominently” featured on all consoles in the U.S.

Amazon Instant Video, which offers more than 120,000 movies and TV shows to buy or rent, competes with Netflix Inc. Amazon’s service has not been accessible through gaming consoles until today, while Netflix has been on such popular devices for some time.

