Amazon reports $13.2 bln in first-quarter revenue

April 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported first-quarter revenue of $13.18 billion on Thursday, up 34 percent from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Net income was $130 million, or 28 cents per share, versus $201 million, or 44 cents per share a year earlier. Operating income was $192 million, compared to $322 million a year earlier.

Analysts expected Amazon to report earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amazon shares rose 9 percent to $214 in after-hours trading.