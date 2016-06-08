FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bezos says Amazon to invest additional $3 billion in India
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 12:20 AM / in a year

Bezos says Amazon to invest additional $3 billion in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Amazon Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday the company would invest an additional $3 billion in India, boosting the company’s committed investment in the country to $5 billion.

“I am pleased to announce today that Amazon will invest an additional $3 billion on top of the $2 billion investment we announced in 2014 to bring our total committed investment in India to over $5 billion,” Bezos told an event in Washington attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also met on Tuesday with President Barack Obama. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.