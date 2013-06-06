Amazon launches "marketplace model" in India

June 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has launched its “marketplace model” in India, a country that has big potential for online retailing.

Starting with books, movies and TV shows video products, Amazon will include mobile phones and cameras in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the marketplace model, the U.S. company will offer a platform for third parties and consumers to sell and buy products. Foreign companies are currently not allowed to directly offer online retailing in India.

Amazon already runs a price comparison portal, junglee.com, in India.