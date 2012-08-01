FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amazon launches Instant Video app for Apple's iPad
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Amazon launches Instant Video app for Apple's iPad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Alistair Barr

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc launched a video application for Apple Inc’s iPad on Wednesday, the latest effort by the world’s largest retailer to get its digital content on as many gadgets as possible.

The Amazon Instant Video app lets users stream or download movies and TV shows bought or rented from Amazon on their iPads. Amazon has more than 120,000 videos to rent or buy, it noted.

Members of Amazon Prime, a free shipping program which costs $79 a year, can also stream more than 20,000 videos for free and the new iPad app gives these customers access to this content too, the company said.

By trying to get its digital music and video on as many gadgets as possible, Amazon is replicating a strategy that paid off for its Kindle e-book business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.