FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon says big weekend Kindle sales more than double 2011 level
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Amazon says big weekend Kindle sales more than double 2011 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Cyber Monday was the biggest day ever for
sales of Amazon.com Inc's Kindle electronic devices,
the online retail giant said on Tuesday, without saying how many
it actually sold.
    On Monday, Nov. 26, when retailers offered big deals online
for "Cyber Monday," Amazon.com cut the price of the Kindle Fire
tablet by $30 to $129 and it was the biggest Cyber Monday deal
ever for Amazon.com, the company said.
    Nine of the top 10 best-selling products on Amazon.com since
it unveiled new Kindle devices on Sept. 6 have been Kindles,
Kindle accessories and digital content, Amazon said.
 
    The Kindle is available at stores such as Best Buy Co Inc
, RadioShack Corp and Staples Inc.
However, Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc 
stopped selling Amazon's Kindle devices earlier this year,
opting to focus on products such as Apple Inc's iPad.
    Shares of Amazon were down 8 cents at $243.71 in premarket
Tuesday trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.