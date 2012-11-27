Amazon says big weekend Kindle sales more than double 2011 level

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Cyber Monday was the biggest day ever for sales of Amazon.com Inc's Kindle electronic devices, the online retail giant said on Tuesday, without saying how many it actually sold. On Monday, Nov. 26, when retailers offered big deals online for "Cyber Monday," Amazon.com cut the price of the Kindle Fire tablet by $30 to $129 and it was the biggest Cyber Monday deal ever for Amazon.com, the company said. Nine of the top 10 best-selling products on Amazon.com since it unveiled new Kindle devices on Sept. 6 have been Kindles, Kindle accessories and digital content, Amazon said. The Kindle is available at stores such as Best Buy Co Inc , RadioShack Corp and Staples Inc. However, Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc stopped selling Amazon's Kindle devices earlier this year, opting to focus on products such as Apple Inc's iPad. Shares of Amazon were down 8 cents at $243.71 in premarket Tuesday trading.