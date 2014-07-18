FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon unveils e-book subscription service with unlimited access
July 18, 2014

Amazon unveils e-book subscription service with unlimited access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Friday unveiled a subscription service that allows customers to read as much as they choose from its library of more than 600,000 e-books.

Subscribers to the Kindle Unlimited service, which costs $9.99 per month, can read the e-books on Amazon’s Kindle reader or on any device that supports the Kindle app.

Customers can choose from books including “The Hunger Games,” “Life of Pi,” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

Subscribers also have access to thousands of audio books.

Amazon’s service competes with others in the market including Oyster, which charges $9.95 per month for unlimited access to more than 500,000 titles. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

