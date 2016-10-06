Amazon is latest company hit with driver misclassification claims

A lawyer who has brought high-profile cases alleging that Uber, FedEx and other companies intentionally misclassified drivers as independent contractors is now targeting Amazon.com Inc, claiming in a new lawsuit that the online retailer failed to pay delivery workers the minimum wage and overtime.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan in Boston on Tuesday filed a proposed class action in federal court in Seattle on behalf of three drivers who contracted directly with Amazon through a subsidiary, Amazon Logistics Inc, and say their pay often dipped below the minimum wage after they covered the costs of gas, maintenance and smartphones.

