FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Amazon is latest company hit with driver misclassification claims
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 6, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Amazon is latest company hit with driver misclassification claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A lawyer who has brought high-profile cases alleging that Uber, FedEx and other companies intentionally misclassified drivers as independent contractors is now targeting Amazon.com Inc, claiming in a new lawsuit that the online retailer failed to pay delivery workers the minimum wage and overtime.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan in Boston on Tuesday filed a proposed class action in federal court in Seattle on behalf of three drivers who contracted directly with Amazon through a subsidiary, Amazon Logistics Inc, and say their pay often dipped below the minimum wage after they covered the costs of gas, maintenance and smartphones.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dVSym6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.