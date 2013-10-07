FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to invest in new logistics centres in Poland
October 7, 2013 / 3:39 PM / 4 years ago

Amazon to invest in new logistics centres in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com will invest in three new logistics centres in Poland, creating 6,000 new jobs over the next two years as part of expansion in Europe, a spokesman said on Monday.

German media had speculated that the new sites - in Wroclaw and Poznan - would result in closures elsewhere, especially after Amazon was hit by strikes in Germany over pay and conditions and unions this weekend warned more strikes could come ahead of Christmas.

The Amazon spokesman said on Monday there were no plans to shut existing logistics centres in Europe and that Amazon was about to open a new site outside Berlin that would create 1,000 permanent jobs.

“Amazon is always looking at options to expand capacity,” he said.

