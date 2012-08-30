FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paul Allen's real estate firm to sell Amazon HQ
August 30, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

Paul Allen's real estate firm to sell Amazon HQ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen’s investment empire plans to sell the buildings housing the headquarters of online retailer Amazon.com Inc in Seattle.

Allen’s Vulcan Real Estate, part of his Vulcan Inc investment vehicle, said on Thursday it wants to sell the buildings in the South Lake Union area in central Seattle so it can use the funds to develop nearby land.

Amazon, which only recently moved into its new headquarters, declined comment on whether it would be a bidder to buy the 11 buildings on 1.8 million square feet of land which make up its headquarters. Amazon already has plans to build new offices nearby to house its growing staff.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with school friend Bill Gates, has been the central figure in revitalizing Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, which was a semi-industrial wasteland until recently, but is now a thriving center for tech firms and features a number of fashionable restaurants.

Real estate firm CBRE will handle the listing, Vulcan said.

