Amazon reports big quarterly net loss
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
October 25, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Amazon reports big quarterly net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a big quarterly net loss on Thursday as the world’s largest Internet retailer spends heavily to expand existing operations and develop new businesses.

Amazon said its third-quarter net loss was $274 million, or 60 cents a share, versus net income of $63 million, or 14 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2011.

Part of the loss related to an impairment charge from Amazon’s investment in daily deal company LivingSocial.

Third-quarter revenue was $13.81 billion, up 27 percent from a year earlier, Amazon also said.

