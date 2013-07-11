FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon shares hit another record on strong sales data
July 11, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc shares hit another record on Thursday after e-commerce firm ChannelAdvisor Corp released strong online sales data.

ChannelAdvisor reported that client sales on Amazon.com jumped 30.6 percent in June, compared with the same month last year. That year-over-year growth rate was up from May’s rate of 25.8 percent.

Amazon shares rose 1.2 percent to $295.72 in morning trading Thursday and earlier touched a record $295.88. On Wednesday they reached a high of $293.34. (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

