Amazon shares hit another record on strong sales data

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc shares hit another record on Thursday after e-commerce firm ChannelAdvisor Corp released strong online sales data.

ChannelAdvisor reported that client sales on Amazon.com jumped 30.6 percent in June, compared with the same month last year. That year-over-year growth rate was up from May’s rate of 25.8 percent.

Amazon shares rose 1.2 percent to $295.72 in morning trading Thursday and earlier touched a record $295.88. On Wednesday they reached a high of $293.34. (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)