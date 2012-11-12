FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon receives $252 mln back tax claim
November 12, 2012

Amazon receives $252 mln back tax claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Internet retailer Amazon said it had received a $252 million demand from the French tax Authorities for back taxes, interest and penalties in relation to “the allocation of income between foreign jurisdictions”.

Amazon said it would fight the claim, in court if necessary, and that the claim related to the calendar years 2006 through 2010.

“We disagree with the proposed assessment and intend to vigorously contest it,” the company said in its third quarter results filed last month.

An Amazon official referred to the tax demand, which had not been previosuly widely reported, at a UK parliamentary committee hearing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
