FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amazon receives $252 mln back tax claim
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Amazon receives $252 mln back tax claim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Tom Bergin

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Internet retailer Amazon said it had received a $252 million demand from the French tax authorities for back taxes, interest and penalties in relation to “the allocation of income between foreign jurisdictions”.

The claim comes as European countries step up efforts to clamp down on U.S. companies which minimise their tax bills in the continent by chanelling profits through low-tax regimes.

Amazon said it would fight the tax claim, in court if necessary, and that the demand related to the calendar years 2006 through 2010.

“We disagree with the proposed assessment and intend to vigorously contest it,” the company said in its third quarter results filed last month.

An Amazon official referred to the tax demand, which had not been previously widely reported, at a UK parliamentary committee hearing.

Amazon minimises its tax bill in France and other European countries by channeling sales through Luxembourg, which offers tax breaks to foreign companies which base themselves there.

Amazon said it received a proposed tax assessment from the tax authority in September but that it was still awaiting a final assessment.

Internet group Google is also under audit by the French tax authority regarding its structure, which channels sales through Ireland, but the company denied a newspaper report last month that it had received a back tax claim for 1 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.