MEDIA LINK-Diamondback Energy near $2.5 bln deal for Silver Hill Energy
Oct 1 - Source link - http://www.wsj.com/articles/diamondback-energy-nears-deal-to-buy-silver-hill-energy-partners-1475272986
LONDON, Oct 1 Britain's ministry of defence said on Saturday that construction work will begin on the country's new nuclear submarines, announcing nearly 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) of new investment with defence firm BAE Systems .