AT&T to be exclusive carrier for Amazon smartphone - WSJ

June 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc will exclusively carry Amazon.com Inc's long-rumored smartphone that is expected to be launched on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans. (r.reuters.com/gav22w)

Amazon.com revived speculation about its next major product earlier this month, using a mysterious YouTube video and website post to announce a June 18 “launch event” in Seattle to be hosted by Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.

The Journal and several tech blogs have reported that Amazon may be working on a phone with a three-dimensional display.

AT&T was the exclusive partner of Apple Inc when it launched the iPhone in 2007. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)