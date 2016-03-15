FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon Web Services says over 1,000 databases moved to cloud since Jan. 1
March 15, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Amazon Web Services says over 1,000 databases moved to cloud since Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services, said that more than 1,000 databases have been moved to the AWS cloud by customers since the beginning of the year.

The AWS Data Migration Service, which allows migration of databases such as Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL from on-premises data centers to AWS, is now available to all customers, the company said on Tuesday.

Amazon Web Services said that Expedia Inc, Pegasystems Inc and Thomas Publishing are among many of the customers who have moved on-premises databases to Amazon Aurora and other Amazon RDS engines.

Cloud computing is the fastest growing business for Amazon, which until recently was mostly known as an online marketplace. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

