Amazon launches data analytics service QuickSight

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s cloud operations, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has launched QuickSight, a cloud-based service to help companies analyse their data.

QuickSight is easy and fast and can used by non-technical staff in a company who are looking to share and collaborate using analyses, the company said on Wednesday.

The service was available for preview from Wednesday, Andy Jassy, AWS senior vice president, said at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)