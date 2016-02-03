FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Growth Properties CEO clarifies comment on Amazon
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

General Growth Properties CEO clarifies comment on Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - General Growth Properties Inc said on Wednesday that a statement concerning Amazon.com Inc made by its chief executive, Sandeep Mathrani, was not intended to represent Amazon’s plans.

Mathrani, responding to an analyst’s question on a conference call, said on Tuesday that Amazon planned to open 300 to 400 bookstores.

An Amazon spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the company does not comment on “rumors and speculation.” (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

