Amazon hires former Obama press secretary Carney - Politico
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon hires former Obama press secretary Carney - Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has hired President Barack Obama’s former spokesman Jay Carney as senior vice president for worldwide corporate affairs, Politico reported on Thursday.

Carney stepped down as Obama’s press secretary in June after more than three years in the high-profile job. Since then, he has been a political commentator on CNN, a gig that he will give up now that he has joined Amazon, Politico said.

Carney, who will oversee the internet retailer’s public relations and lobbying efforts, will report to Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, Politico said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

