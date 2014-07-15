FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon in talks with Simon & Schuster -Moonves
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon in talks with Simon & Schuster -Moonves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in talks with Simon & Schuster Inc, the chief executive of the book publisher’s parent company said on Tuesday, representing a second front in Amazon’s feud with the publishing industry over digital book pricing.

The talks come as the largest online book retailer remains locked in a months-long impasse with Hachette, owned by France’s Lagardere, over the price of e-books sold on Amazon’s digital shelves.

Industry experts had expected other publishers eventually to be drawn into negotiations as well, as the Internet retailer tries to set new benchmarks for the ebook market.

“We are negotiating with Amazon as we speak so I don’t want to get into too much detail about it,” Les Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corp, which owns Simon and Schuster, said during Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado.

A video of the speech was posted on Fortune's website (bit.ly/1ktVim9).

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos and Moonves met in Sun Valley last week to discuss their businesses.

“Obviously Amazon has a very definitive point of view on what should be done in the publishing business. Those in the publishing world are not totally copacetic with it,” Moonves said.

The dispute with Hachette, which began roughly in January, has taken some nasty turns. Amazon delayed delivery of some Hachette titles, including sought-after print versions and, at one point, it removed a pre-order option for “The Silkworm,” by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.