Amazon to keep investing in cloud services despite margin pressure
November 12, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon to keep investing in cloud services despite margin pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc believes Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing service, has the potential to become its biggest business over the long term, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

AWS chief Andy Jassy told reporters that the Internet retailer intends to continue investing in the business, which provides Internet-based computing and data management to corporate clients, despite investors’ concerns that the company is spending too much and sacrificing margins. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish)

