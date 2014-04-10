FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to buy digital comic book publisher comiXology
April 10, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon to buy digital comic book publisher comiXology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will buy New York-based digital comic book publisher comiXology for an undisclosed sum to beef up its entertainment content.

The deal, announced on Thursday, is expected to close in the second quarter.

ComiXology, which makes one of the top grossing apps for Apple Inc’s iPad tablet, was founded in 2007. The acquisition comes as e-commerce company expands its slate of scripted shows and video games. Last week, it launched the Fire TV video streaming device.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

